Total Technicolor deployments of DOCSIS 3.1 gateways reaches 20 million units worldwide

Adoption of DOCSIS 3.1 uptake is expected to continue through 2021. Technicolor Connected Home is already working with multiple major Tier 1 operators in North America, Europe and Latin America to meet current deployment demands. The next wave of the expanding market for DOCSIS 3.1 will come as operators make the transition to next generation Wi-Fi technologies.

Potential of Wi-Fi 6 to Expand Growth of DOCSIS 3.1 CPE

The integration of Wi-Fi 6 technology into Technicolor Connected Home DOCSIS 3.1 CPE has been cited by network service provider customers as one of the reasons for increased demand. The need for high speed and strong, consistent performance of broadband services to -- and through -- the home has elevated interest in the lower latency, higher speeds and improved management of networking operations provided by Wi-Fi 6 technology.

“During 2020, consumers were exceptionally reliant on NSPs to support the way they worked and studied from home. Beyond this, we are also seeing rising interest in entertainment services -- including streaming and online gaming services -- that require reliable broadband services. Consumers expect high performance on devices that are using different services throughout the home. This is a tailor-made opportunity for DOCSIS 3.1 CPE that is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 technology. We expect this trend to continue in 2021 and beyond,” says Godlewski.

