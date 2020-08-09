Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
DOCSIS

The DOCSIS CPE landscape is about to change

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/8/2020
Comment (0)

The market for DOCSIS modem and gateways, long dominated by CommScope/Arris and Technicolor, appears to be in the midst of a tectonic shift as a group of original device manufacturers (ODMs) ramp up product certifications at CableLabs.

Obtaining the CableLabs stamp of approval ensures that a cable modem or gateway is interoperable with DOCSIS networks while also clearing such products for potential retail sale. But securing certification is also widely viewed as a required step before cable operators themselves would be willing to purchase such products directly from a supplier.

Recent product certifications by a wave of consumer premises equipment (CPE) suppliers endowed with their own manufacturing capabilities is a clear sign that they are ready to swoop into the market and sell DOCSIS CPE directly to cable operators. That puts them in position to encroach on turf long held by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) – such as CommScope/Arris and Technicolor – that typically play a key management role between the cable operator and the companies that actually manufacture the final product. If these ODMs are successful in going direct to the cable operator, they could essentially leapfrog the OEMs.

"The whole landscape is changing," says a veteran of the DOCSIS CPE industry.

This transition in the DOCSIS CPE market "is well underway, there's no question," Jeff Heynen, senior research director, broadband access and home networking at Dell'Oro Group, said. He points out that this change has already reached the DSL market and is also underway with PON gear amid ongoing trade issues involving Chinese suppliers such as ZTE and Huawei.

Likewise, the shift to more residential broadband usage during the pandemic and the need for operators to expand their CPE sourcing have "opened the door even wider for these ODM providers," Heynen said.

A move by ODMs to step up and challenge the status quo of the DOCSIS CPE sector also stems from the fact that the software component of those modems and gateways has largely been extracted from the hardware, eliminating an important product differentiator among modem and gateway OEMs.

That trend is partially embodied in the Reference Design Kit (RDK), a pre-integrated software stack for gateways and set-tops managed by Comcast, Liberty Global and Charter Communications (a position inherited from Charter's acquisition of Time Warner Cable). Charter, meanwhile, has been quietly focused on what it calls the Spectrum Connectivity Platform (SCP).

ODMs flexing their muscles at CableLabs
Evidence of this shift in the DOCSIS CPE market is hiding out in the open as various ODMs have achieved CableLabs product certifications in recent months. The ODMs that secured the CableLabs stamp for DOCSIS 3.1 CPE in recent test waves include Arcadyan Technology Corp., Compal Broadband Networks, Humax, Sercomm and Sagemcom. Hitron and Ubee Interactive, veteran DOCSIS CPE suppliers with in-house manufacturing assets, also have secured recent product certifications at CableLabs.

To prepare for their pivot into the direct-to-cable operator sales market, these insurgent ODM suppliers have also been gaining OEM expertise in recent years. A prime example is Sercomm, which hired former Arris exec Derek Elder as president of Sercomm Technology (Sercomm's US subsidiary) more than two years ago.

Arcadyan is another supplier that is likely a source of concern for incumbent DOCSIS CPE suppliers as the Taiwan-based company gears up to compete for business with cable operators that might be seeking a hedge against the likes of CommScope and Technicolor. Arcadyan, whose parent company is Compal, has almost no footprint in cable CPE and no DOCSIS wins yet announced, but has had plenty of success in the telco market with carriers such as Verizon (for its Fios gateways) as well as Telus and Deutsche Telekom.

Arcadyan, which is believed to be aligning its cable product roadmap with silicon from Broadcom, "is probably my biggest competitor across the business," an exec with a CPE supplier said. "They are a pretty scary competitor."

Potential cost and speed advantages
Because they have their own manufacturing capabilities, ODMs could help cable operators lower overall CPE costs. But the risk to MSOs is twhether these ODMs will be able to step up and handle the management role typically held by OEMs to ensure that the final product fulfills the vision of the cable operator.

Cost savings is but one side benefit. The primary benefit could be product velocity, as some suppliers tell Light Reading that ODMs should be able to develop a new product in about half the time that an OEM can.

Thanks to its direct ties into manufacturing, an ODM "can go immediately to prototype" and make rapid changes and prove out a new product design, an exec with ties into the cable CPE market said. "It's all about speed."

Although ODMs are getting more aggressive about doing direct deals with large cable operators, it's difficult to gauge precisely when they will make a deep dent in the DOCSIS CPE market because it can typically take two to three years for a tier 1 operator to go through the process of vendor selection and testing.

But that overall process is said to be well downstream, setting up insurgent suppliers to snag between 20% to 25% of the share in 2021, and rise up further in 2022, estimates an industry exec familiar with the trend.

Heynen still expects CommScope/Arris and Technicolor to remain important players even as ODMs start to elbow their way in. "Plenty of major operators will rely on them as supply chain managers and systems integrators, so they can focus on bigger things," he said.

The idea that a supplier with tight ties to manufacturing could make a play for the hearts and minds (and pocketbooks) of MSOs isn't entirely new to the cable industry. Several years ago, iNovo, a startup led by former Scientific-Atlanta and Cisco execs that has since flamed out, tried to undercut incumbent cable CPE suppliers by forging direct ties to manufacturers that aimed to reduce costs and accelerate product development for cable operator partners.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Tackling the Gigabit Home Networking Challenges
Antronix: Industry Leader for 40 Years & Counting
The Impact of Full Duplex DOCSIS
Video – Data Throughput Solutions
Meeting Cable's 10G Challenge Without Lots More Fiber
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Global Mobile Industry Is Embracing Open RAN to Drive Innovation By NEC
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE