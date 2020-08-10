Tennessee utility taps Adara for bandwidth reclaim

TORONTO, Ontario – Adara Technologies Inc. today announced that a public utility that provides high-speed internet, video and telephone services to homes and businesses in Tennessee is the latest service provider to deploy and launch its SIPV Bandwidth Reclamation Solution for Broadband expansion. The operator also provides commercial data services and wide area networks for businesses in the area and passes approximately 17,000 homes.

Among its many distinctive features, the Adara solution deploys without any customer disruption, giving service providers the necessary bandwidth they need quickly and without the major customer revenue losses typically associated with massively customer-disruptive and costly techniques such as forced analog reclamation.

Also, the solution leverages "codec-awareness" – a unique and powerful feature that distinguishes between MPEG2- and MPEG4-capable set-top boxes – thereby enabling the bandwidth efficiencies of MPEG4 without the need for a costly, customer-disruptive and time-consuming forklift replacement of remaining MPEG2 set-tops.

The benefit is that the Solution can quickly free up significant amounts of operator bandwidth so that it can be immediately used for multi-Gigabit Broadband expansion using DOCSIS 3.0, 3.1 or 4.0 (Full Duplex). This is especially important now as providers look to respond aggressively to increased bandwidth demands brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

