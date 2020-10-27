Humax intros DOCSIS 3.1 gateway equipped with RDK, Wi-Fi 6E

SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea – Humax, a leading provider of video and broadband customer premises equipment (CPE), today announces the introduction of a new Voice Assistant set-top box and Wi-Fi 6E gateway at the virtual RDK Euro Summit 2020.

Based on its long-term history of RDK device deployment, Humax is currently developing a range of products built on RDK and has now unveiled its Voice Assistant set-top box, which includes integrated stereo sound and supports Alexa's Far-Field Voice Recognition with a built-in mic.

At the RDK Euro Summit, Humax will also showcase its market-ready IP Box integrated with the latest Broadcom solution with 24K DMIPS CPU, WiFi6 and HDR10 technologies, and the Humax 4K Sound Box boasting realistic sound quality and seamless streaming through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, plus support for Alexa Far-Field Voice Recognition.

The Humax RDK-V products incorporate HAMS (Humax Audience Management System), an advanced device management solution for service operators. This technology facilitates remote device management and user behavior analysis for improved customer service.

Humax is also expanding its portfolio of RDK-B devices with the development of a Docsis 3.1 Wi-Fi 6E Tri-band Wireless Gateway and Wi-Fi 6E Tri-band Extender with the latest standard Wi-Fi 6E. Both products will be equipped with EasyMesh Rev2, a Wi-Fi environment optimization solution.

The market-ready products HP610 2.5G GPON Wireless Voice Gateway and HGJ310 D3.1 Wireless Gateway have already completed the RDK Accelerator Program. The HP610 is the first product with integrated RDK-B to be compatibility-tested among CPE vendors.

