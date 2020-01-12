Executive Spotlight Q&A: Eddy Motter, Technical Commercial Manager, and Hans Beks, Sales & CRM Manager, Hirschmann Digital Access

With cable operators seeking to deploy next-gen digital technologies so they can expand their bandwidth capacity and deliver higher broadband speeds and more advanced video and other services to subscribers, Hirschmann Digital Access is looking to play a major role in that effort. In this interview, Eddy Motter, Technical Commercial Manager for HDA, and Hans Beks, Sales & CRM Manager for HDA, explain how they see the cable market stalling right now, urge greater openness to new vendors and strategies, and promote the concept of a "network as a service" approach.

The Executive Spotlight Q&A is a sponsored Light Reading audio production.