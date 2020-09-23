CommScope rolls DOCSIS 3.1 gateways equipped with Wi-Fi 6

HICKORY, NC – CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, announced the release of two Wi-Fi 6 gateways for home networks—the Touchstone TG9452 and DG9450 DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateways.

Both gateways deliver the full multi-gigabit potential of DOCSIS 3.1, capable of up to 5Gbps downstream and 1Gbps upstream.

The TG9452 and DG9450 gateways are intended to serve as the hub of the subscriber's home or business network, connecting all IP-capable devices throughout the customer's premises. The TG9452 telephony gateway (part of Mediacom Communications' 10G trial) enables the delivery of data, voice and video services, while the DG9450 gateway supports data and video.

Both have 4×4 802.11ax dual-band wireless radios, offering superior Wi-Fi performance in dense environments, with high data rates over Wi-Fi at an increased range. For multigigabit connectivity around the house, both provide three Ethernet ports, one supporting 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and a MoCA 2.0 port for home networking.

Where additional coverage is required, the TG9452 and DG9450 gateways may be supplemented with the X5 Wi-Fi 6 extender to deliver high-performance, managed Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home. CommScope's gateways also support SNMP and TR-069 remote management protocols for reducing service providers costs.

CommScope