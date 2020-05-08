CommScope gives RFoG a lift

HICKORY, NC – CommScope announced today the FDH3000 AgileMax Cabinet for RF-over-Glass (RFoG) deployments. The solution combines CommScope's proven AgileMax active optical distribution technology which prevents Optical Beat Interference (OBI) in RFoG deployments with its FDH3000 fiber distribution hub and integrated splitter cabinet. Together, they enable HFC network operators to easily install the AgileMax platform into an existing Fiber Distribution Hub (FDH) location to improve their networks' upstream and downstream capacity and data speeds.

AgileMax is the one of the industry's most widely deployed technology for preventing OBI in traditional RFoG architectures. A patented active-splitter technology, it enables operators to deploy high-capacity OBI-free, FTTH networks leveraging existing DOCSIS infrastructure.

The combined solution with cabinet leverages CommScope's extensive and vertically integrated portfolio to ensure easy installation of AgileMax in the field. The cabinet supports standard 19-inch rack mounted equipment using a patented swing frame design that houses the AgileMax product as well as additional passive products for maximum flexibility. As a result, operators can implement AgileMax as an end-to-end solution without reliance on third-party vendors—lowering capital expenditures and ensuring optimum performance, with a fully tested and integrated solution.

The FDH3000 AgileMax Cabinet will be available this month directly to CommScope customers.

Read the full announcement here.

