Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
DOCSIS

Charter to hike fees for broadband-only and broadband/streaming subs

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 11/3/2020
Comment (0)

In a move to drive up average revenue per unit (ARPU) that could possibly stir up some consumer ire, Charter Communications confirmed that it will soon raise high-speed Internet service fees by $5 per month to a subset of customers – broadband-only subscribers as well as customers who bundle broadband with one of the cable operator's streaming-based video services.

Charter customers who bundle broadband with the cable operator's traditional pay-TV service won't get hit by the price hike.

StopTheCap, the first to report the price hike, said new pricing will take effect December 2. Citing an internal customer service document, the report noted that Charter broadband-only subs and those who combine broadband with a streaming TV package from the operator, such as Spectrum Choice, Essentials or Stream, are subject to the $5 increase.

Charter said the price increase follows product enhancements (it completed the bulk of its DOCSIS 3.1 network deployment in the fall of 2018) and comes as the price per megabit is falling (Charter's entry-level downstream speeds in many markets is now 200 Mbit/s).

"Spectrum is committed to continuously enhancing our communication products, providing superior connectivity services with the best overall competitive value in the marketplace," a Charter official said in a statement. "We are delivering faster broadband speeds and improved performance – all as the average price per megabit per second and per gig consumed declines dramatically."

Anticipated ARPU boost

While the price increase could receive some consumer and political backlash, analysts at New Street Research view Charter's move as a "positive" because it will apply to a sizable portion of Charter's broadband base and produce a lift to the operator's ARPU. They also noted there had been some skepticism that Charter would try to implement a price increase amid suggestions by the company earlier in the year that it might have to forgo a hike amid the pandemic.

The analysts estimate that Charter had 10.7 million broadband-only subs at the end of Q3 2020, but that only 7.5 million of them would be subject to the price increase, which doesn't apply to customers on promotions. They also estimate that 10% of all Charter double-play customers take a streaming TV product from the operator, but admit that their estimate is a "wild guess." With everything rolled up, they believe that roughly 8.2 million Charter broadband customers would be subject to the coming $5 price hike (Charter ended Q3 with 26.8 million total residential broadband subs).

The New Street analysts expect Charter's price boost to raise ARPU by $1.46, or 2%, roughly twice the financial impact of the price increase for broadband-only subs implemented last fall.

"A larger broadband price increase, coupled with the easing of pandemic impacts, should drive an acceleration in ARPU growth in 2021," the analysts explained in a research note distributed today.

Broadband power

Charter's broadband and pay-TV subscriber results have been strong during the pandemic. A rate increase on a subset of its broadband base indicates that Charter feels confident that the trend can continue even in the face of it. In Q3, Charter raked in 416,000 residential broadband subs and bucked the industry trend by expanding its pay-TV base for a second consecutive quarter.

Charter currently does not receive any ARPU benefit from usage-based broadband policies in place today by US cable operators such as Comcast and Cable One/Sparklight. Conditions tied to Charter's 2016 acquisition of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks prevent the operator from implementing data caps or other types of usage-based broadband policies.

Charter has asked the FCC to consider dropping that condition (along with one that still prohibits Charter from striking paid interconnection deals) on May 18, 2021, rather than to extend the conditions for an additional two years.

Despite arguments by Roku that the FCC should extend the conditions for a full seven years, Charter has argued that the conditions are no longer necessary given the competitive state of the video streaming market. And while Charter says it has no plans to implement usage policies, it also argues that it should be allowed to operate under the same rules and conditions as other broadband service providers.

"We wanted to put ourselves from an opportunity perspective on the same even playing field as all of our competitors," Tom Rutledge, Charter's chairman and CEO, said on the company's Q2 earnings call in August.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
What you should know about Docsis 4.0
Tackling the Gigabit Home Networking Challenges
Antronix: Industry Leader for 40 Years & Counting
The Impact of Full Duplex DOCSIS
Video – Data Throughput Solutions
Meeting Cable's 10G Challenge Without Lots More Fiber
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline | Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE