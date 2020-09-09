Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
DOCSIS

Charter in 'no rush' to roll out DOCSIS 4.0

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/9/2020
Comment (0)

DOCSIS 4.0 will put cable operators in position to introduce multi-gigabit speeds on their widely-deployed hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks, but Charter Communications doesn't expect to pull the trigger on D4.0 upgrades anytime soon.

"We'll continue to develop the path for DOCSIS 4.0, but … there's no rush," Chris Winfrey, Charter's CFO, said today at the Bank of America 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference. "There's still a lot to be excited about DOCSIS 3.1. It's relatively untapped in terms of the throughout it can give us."

Charter wrapped most of its DOCSIS 3.1 network deployment in the fall of 2018, and is using that platform to deliver entry-level downstream speeds of 200 Mbit/s and up to 1 Gbit/s on the high end. Winfrey doesn't expect any of Charter's spending in the area of D4.0 to be material this year or in 2021.

CableLabs issued the DOCSIS 4.0 specs earlier this year and cable network and modem suppliers are now starting to build the products. The first D4.0 modem prototypes could emerge sometime in 2021. Even as those elements are developed, it's expected that cable operators will start to seed the network with new D4.0-compliant passive and active devices in preparation for a full DOCSIS 4.0 upgrade – and the expansion of spectrum up to 1.8GHz – further down the road.

Winfrey doesn't expect the extensible and flexible nature of DOCSIS 4.0 to break the bank when Charter is ready to proceed.

"We'll make sure it's a normal cycle as opposed to a Big Bang upgrade," he said. "I don't think it will dramatically change our capital intensity profile."

Broadband surge aiding Charter's pay-TV growth
While other cable operators and telcos continue to shed pay-TV subs, Charter bucked the trend in Q2 2020 by adding 102,000 residential video customers in the period. Winfrey attributed most of that activity to Charter's recent, massive surge in broadband subscriber additions – 842,000 in Q2 alone.

"The biggest driver to our video performance relative to the marketplace is that we sold a boatload of broadband," Winfrey said. "When you sell that many broadband connections, there's a lot of video attached that goes along with that – both through the regular expanded basic as well as the streaming packages that we have. There's a sell-in that takes place as a result of just more sales transactions for connectivity."

Winfrey stressed that Charter doesn't expect that trend to last forever as the US pay-TV market continues its general decline, but remains confident that Charter will be able to outperform its peers and competitors.

"What matters the most to us is having a competitive video product that is very supportive of the broadband sales and retention," he said. "Because there's very little profitability left in the video business for us, it doesn't really matter if we're in a net-loss situation with video. What really matters is that we have a competitive video product that supports the other connectivity services, including broadband but also mobile ... and how all of those work together."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Tackling the Gigabit Home Networking Challenges
Antronix: Industry Leader for 40 Years & Counting
The Impact of Full Duplex DOCSIS
Video – Data Throughput Solutions
Meeting Cable's 10G Challenge Without Lots More Fiber
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Global Mobile Industry Is Embracing Open RAN to Drive Innovation By NEC
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE