DOCSIS

Charter brings 200 Mbit/s minimum speeds to 17 more markets

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/3/2021
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum today announced it has doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet from 100 to 200 Mbit/s, reaching nearly 6 million homes in 17 additional markets. The faster 200 Mbps speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers, and the company will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with Spectrum Internet packages in the coming weeks.

For customers who want even faster speeds, Spectrum Internet Ultra includes download speeds up to 400 Mbps, while Spectrum Internet Gig offers a gigabit connection to the customer's home. Upon completion, starting speeds of 200 Mbps will be available to nearly 85% of the company's 41-state service area, including these markets:

Cleveland
Columbia, S.C.
Columbus, Ga.
Columbus, Ohio
Corpus Christi, Texas
Dothan, Ala.
El Paso, Texas
Eugene, Ore.
Evansville, Ind.
Greensboro, N.C.
Houston
Huntsville, Ala.
Montgomery, Ala.
Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
Terre Haute, Ind.
Waco, Texas

A small percentage of current Spectrum Internet customers will need a new modem — available at no additional charge — to receive the faster speeds. Spectrum will contact customers who need a new modem with details on how to receive an upgraded device.

Charter Communications

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
