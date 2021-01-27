DistroTV boosts channel count

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – DistroTV, the independent, free streaming network for globally minded audiences, today announced that it is now home to more than 150 live streaming channels. This marks the network's emergence as the largest, independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform on the market. DistroTV operates under parent company DistroScale and caters its growing, multicultural content lineup to a diverse line up of passionate viewers in the US, Canada, and the UK.

DistroTV is a natural extension to DistroScale's long-standing expertise in video platforms and advertising. DistroTV provides today's brands an opportunity to build a direct-to-consumer relationship with DistroScale and its network partners. Since its launch in 2019, DistroTV has seen rapid growth concerning its breadth of content and global audience figures. In the last six months, viewership quadrupled and total watch time multiplied eight times over. The streaming platform focuses on building a robust network that delivers news, entertainment, music, sports, and lifestyle programming to audiences globally.

DistroTV has built a strong programming lineup of popular film and television channels, including Reelz, Law&Crime, Quello, Magellan TV, People TV, and TD Ameritrade, among others. Additional independent channels include some of the following: Kweli TV, which spotlights the rich history and global diversity of the Black community; Canela TV, featuring Spanish programming; Latido Music, the leading channel for Latin music; BritAsia Live for British Asians around the globe; Filmeraa, short-form movies and television in Indian and Korean; Venus TV, which features popular Bollywood movies, culture, and more.

