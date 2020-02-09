Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Dish, Verizon units forge targeted ad partnership

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/2/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Verizon Media is expanding its omnichannel programmatic platform today, announcing an advanced TV partnership with DISH Media in which Verizon Media's demand-side platform (DSP) will provide automated access to DISH's household addressable ad inventory. The deal enables advertisers to access traditional linear channels alongside pure-play CTV/OTT media, including SLING TV, driving meaningful connection and monetization across channels at scale.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, US consumers have increased their time spent with TV. According to eMarketer, consumers now spend 229 minutes per day with TV, an increase of 9.3% year-over-year. To ensure viewers get the most relevant and interesting ads as time spent with TV rises, more TV advertisers are turning to household addressable, using household-level audience data to deliver the best experiences.

The partnership delivers a host of benefits for advertisers, including quality scale, efficiency and flexibility.

  • Flexibility -- Household addressable ad inventory has traditionally been sold on a direct basis. Verizon Media's partnership with DISH Media introduces enhanced flexibility, automating the execution of addressable inventory, while still having access to the same great inventory and pricing offered by DISH Media on a direct IO basis. Buyers can choose the channel that best meets their needs.
  • Efficiency -- As advertisers continue to shift spend from traditional linear TV to digital (CTV/OTT), the Verizon Media DSP brings both inventory types together. Buyers can now access top sources for traditional linear channels alongside pure-play CTV/OTT media, like SLING TV. Advertisers can also drive targeting efficiency, using one segment across household addressable & CTV/OTT inventory. Campaign delivery data within the DSP is updated regularly throughout the campaign, allowing advertisers to monitor their household addressable and CTV delivery in a single place and at any time.
  • Quality Scale: Advertisers are now able to apply the power of Verizon Media's omnichannel DSP to Verizon Fios and DISH household addressable TV ad inventory, driving additional scale and measurement.

Dish Media
Verizon Media

