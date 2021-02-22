Dish sheds 113K pay-TV subs, loses 363K retail wireless subs in Q4

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.56 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, compared to $3.24 billion for the corresponding period in 2019.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $733 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $389 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $1.24 for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 per share during the same period in 2019.

Pay-TV

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 133,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 194,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 11.29 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.82 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.47 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 363,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 212,000 in the third quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 9.06 million retail wireless subscribers.

Full-Year 2020 Review

For the year, DISH reported 2020 total revenue of $15.49 billion, compared to $12.81 billion in 2019.

Net income attributable to DISH Network in 2020 was $1.76 billion, compared to $1.40 billion in 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $3.02 in 2020, compared to $2.60 in 2019.

