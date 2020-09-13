Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Dish scores NFL Network deal for satellite and OTT-TV

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/13/2020
Comment (0)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – NFL Media and DISH Network Corporation today announced that the two parties have reached a new carriage agreement for NFL Network and NFL RedZone. Distribution of both networks has been restored on DISH TV and SLING TV (as part of the Sling TV Blue package) in time for the first Sunday of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Completion of the agreement provides DISH TV and SLING TV subscribers nationwide with the chance to tune into the very best of NFL programming around the 2020 NFL Season.

NFL Network brings year-round NFL content to fans including live exclusive games, popular live studio shows such as Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Now and NFL Total Access, plus award-winning original content series such as NFL 360 and America's Game.

Hosted by Scott Hanson, NFL RedZone provides live coverage of all the best NFL action from across the country and every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoons during the NFL season. For more information on NFL RedZone, please visit NFL.com/redzone.

NFL content continues to dominate the media landscape. According to the Nielsen Company, 183 million people tuned into the 2019 NFL regular season representing 69 percent of all television homes and 59 percent of potential viewers in the U.S. NFL games accounted for 47 of the 50 most-watched TV shows among all programming in 2019.

Read the full announcement here.

Dish Network

