Cable/Video

Dish connects with DraftKings on sports betting

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/3/2021
Comment (0)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network (Nasdaq: DISH) and DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced a strategic agreement across DISH's portfolio of brands to bring DraftKings' sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences directly to DISH customers nationwide, beginning with a first-of-its-kind DraftKings app integration on the DISH TV Hopper platform. The agreement also allows for subsequent DraftKings sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences with DISH Network's SLING TV and Boost Mobile in the future.

DISH TV customers with an internet-connected Hopper family receiver will be able to access the DraftKings app to view betting odds and fantasy contests. They can initiate bets or contest entries with DraftKings directly from their TV, then set recordings and watch the live sports that correspond with those bets or fantasy teams.

Once a bet or fantasy contest entry is initiated, customers will be prompted via text message through DraftKings-created technology to complete the transaction within the DraftKings app on their mobile device. Once launched, DISH TV customers can initiate bets for NCAA basketball, NBA, and NHL from the app via Hopper, with additional features to come.

Customers can open and use the DraftKings app while watching any live, on-demand or recorded DISH TV content. The DraftKings app can be accessed via the DISH Voice Remote simply by saying "Launch DraftKings" or from the Apps Menu.

The integrated DraftKings experience is available to all Hopper customers*; placing bets is limited to customers living in states where sports betting is available to DraftKings account holders.

To learn more about the DISH and DraftKings integration, visit mydish.com/draftkings. The DraftKings daily fantasy and sportsbook apps can be downloaded from the App Store or on Google Play.

*Excluding customers in regulated sports betting states where DISH gaming approvals are still pending: West Virginia, Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and New Jersey (as of 7:30 a.m. ET March 3).

Dish Network

