DirecTV connects with Movies Anywhere

BURBANK, Calif. – MOVIES ANYWHERE today announces that DIRECTV will be joining its robust digital retailer family*, providing another way for users to bring their favorite digital movies together from across different digital retailer accounts and platforms, all in one place.

MOVIES ANYWHERE is celebrating DIRECTV's launch with a limited-time promotion. Beginning today, and running through September 9, 2020**, new and existing registered MOVIES ANYWHERE users can choose a complimentary digital movie to add to their collection when they connect any digital retailer to their MOVIES ANYWHERE account for the first time. Users will get their choice of one Warner Bros. digital movie from five available in up to 4K resolution: Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Smallfoot, The Meg, The Matrix and Crazy Rich Asians.

MOVIES ANYWHERE brings together users' movie collections from across beloved Hollywood studios, digital retailers, devices, platforms, and now DIRECTV. Additionally, MOVIES ANYWHERE recently launched a new co-viewing feature, which enables users to Watch Together via an easy-to-use synced experience across devices. This feature is fully integrated into MOVIES ANYWHERE's 10-foot platforms, a key differentiator which makes co-viewing easier than ever. MOVIES ANYWHERE also recently launched a feature in beta, SCREEN PASS, which allows users to share their love of movies with family and friends.

* FOR DIRECTV SUBSCRIBERS: Registration with MOVIES ANYWHERE, linking with DIRECTV account, and compatible internet connected DIRECTV equipment required. Movies must be purchased from a digital retailer participating in MOVIES ANYWHERE, format must be HD or higher and available on DIRECTV. MOVIES ANYWHERE is open to US residents 13+.

** Offer subject to change. Other restrictions apply. See MoviesAnywhere.com/DIRECTVOffer for full details

