Davies rejoins Minerva as CFO

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Minerva Networks, the leading provider of service management platforms for the delivery of advanced television services, today announced that Mike Davies has re-joined the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mike will take over from retiring CFO John Doerner to lead Minerva's worldwide accounting, human resources, information technology and facilities departments. Mike previously served as Minerva's Corporate Controller.

Mike has provided financial stewardship at Silicon Valley companies for over 25 years. He has held executive level positions with Kumo, Cohere Technologies, and Entrisphere (acquired by Ericsson, where Mike led the finance function for multiple wireline product divisions). Mike holds a B.Sc. in Mathematical Sciences from the University of Durham in the UK.

Minerva Networks