Daniel Leff appointed to fuboTV's board

NEW YORK – FaceBank Group, Inc. (d/b/a fuboTV) (OTCQB: FUBO) announced today it has appointed Daniel Leff to fuboTV's board of directors effective immediately.

Leff is an investor in fuboTV through venture capital groups Luminari Capital, which he founded, and Waverley Capital, which he co-founded with renowned media executive Edgar Bronfman Jr., who is also executive chairman of fuboTV's board.

Leff is co-founder and managing partner of Waverley Capital, a media-focused venture capital fund. He is also founder and managing partner of Luminari Capital, a media-focused venture capital fund founded in 2013. Prior to Waverley Capital and Luminari Capital, Leff was a partner at Globespan Capital Partners.

Earlier in his career, Leff worked for Sevin Rosen Funds and Redpoint Ventures. He also previously held engineering, marketing and strategic investment positions with Intel Corporation.

Leff has been an investor in a multitude of media companies including 1Mainstream (sold to Cisco), Art19, Elemental Technologies (sold to Amazon), Endel, fuboTV, Headspace, Matterport, MikMak, MOVL (sold to Samsung), PlutoTV (sold to Viacom), Roku, The Athletic and Wondery.

fuboTV