CuriosityStream connects with Tata Sky

SILVER SPRING, Md. – CuriosityStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), one of the world's leading factual streaming services and media companies, and Tata Sky, India's largest content distribution and Pay TV platform, today announced a new partnership to bring thousands of hours of documentary films and series to viewers across India.

Tata Sky subscribers will now have access to CuriosityStream's award-winning content via Tata Sky Binge which is available on the Tata Sky Binge+ Smart set top box and on the Amazon Fire TV Stick-Tata Sky Edition. Tata Sky Binge aggregates the best of premium OTT and catch-up TV content under a single interface and subscription.

Curiosity Stream will also be available as a linear service on television to Tata Sky DTH subscribers with an option to view live and catch-up content on-the-go via the Tata Sky Mobile app. Tata Sky subscribers can view the CuriosityStream platform service on #715 on the EPG, starting November 17 th, 2020.

The partnership will enable Tata Sky subscribers to enjoy the exclusive originals, series and features including popular titles like Deep Ocean Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Dragons & Damsels Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places, Mumbai Railway, Amazing Dinoworld and Age of Big Cats among others.

CuriosityStream