Cox's Kevin Hart to chair Cable-Tec Expo 2021

EXTON, Pa. – Kevin Hart, executive vice president and chief product and technology officer for Cox Communications, will serve as program chair for the third time when the largest cable industry event in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, returns live to Atlanta Oct. 11-14, 2021.

Hart, who successfully helmed the Program Committee for Expo in 2013 and 2017, will drive creation of show content at a pivotal time: as cable builds on operational learnings gained during the COVID-19 pandemic and as it unleashes 10G connectivity to create new opportunities in telemedicine, aging in place, smart cities, Internet of Things, and other areas. Expo 2021 will be a forum for cable at large, showcasing an expanded range of technology, business and policy expertise and bringing together professionals from within and beyond the industry for learning, networking and decision-making.

"In the midst of the upheaval of 2020, one constant was how cable rose to the challenge of keeping us all connected," said Hart. "The Expo 2021 program will arm our industry and our colleagues from other industries with the knowledge and ideation that will help us fulfill the promise of broadband in new ways that transform consumers' lives."

"The response to our Expo 2020 Virtual Experience shows the importance the industry places on Cable-Tec Expo as a source of technical and business insights," said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. "Working together with Kevin and the Program Committee, our Board of Directors, and our industry association brethren, we look forward to restoring and extending the impact of Expo's on-site presence next year, while incorporating virtual elements that prove successful this year."

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 is scheduled for Oct. 11-14 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo Virtual Experience is currently underway through Oct. 15. The event is free to all and can be accessed by registering at expo.scte.org.

