Cable/Video

Cox, Rogers to chat up energy reduction at Cable-Tec Expo

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/2/2020
Comment (0)

EXTON, Pa. – Cox Communications and Rogers Communications will highlight energy reductions achieved using SCTE•ISBE standards when they present at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo Virtual Experience on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The two companies will be among the presenters highlighting how they achieved critical facilities energy reductions of 20% or more by implementing standards and operational practices that have been created by SCTE•ISBE Standards' Energy Management Subcommittee (EMS). The presentations will be held during the Energy 2020 session, a 90-minute breakout scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET Oct. 14.

Cable-Tec Expo will take place virtually Oct. 12-15. Attendance is free upon registration at expo.scte.org.

The Cox presentation will show how 20% year-round energy savings can be achieved through deployment of such measures as: optimization of airflow; increases in HVAC setpoints; outside air economization; migration to more efficient HVAC systems; and deployment of LED lighting and solar/photovoltaic projects. Rogers will highlight an overall 23% reduction in energy consumption in a 40,000 square foot billing center via implementation of cooling best practices to optimize airflow, virtualization of billing systems and decommissioning of unnecessary servers.

The presentations show the effect of numerous SCTE•ISBE standards on final outcomes, including: SCTE 184 2015: SCTE Energy Management Operational Practices for Cable Facilities; ANSI/SCTE 213 2015: Edge and Core Facilities Energy Metrics; SCTE 218 2015: Alternative Energy, Taxes, Incentives, and Policy Reference Document; SCTE 219 2015: Technical Facility Climate Optimization Methodology; SCTE 228 2016: Inventory of Energy Efficiency Practices for Broadband Provider Facilities; and SCTE 246 2018: Best Practices in Photovoltaic System Operations and Maintenance for Cable System Operators.

Energy 2020 brings together cable operator and vendor expertise to create alignment on standards and operational practices, to drive design and implementation of equipment, and to create SCTE•ISBE training resources that will enable workforce teams to optimize technology for maximum efficiency. More information on Energy 2020 and the SCTE•ISBE Energy Management Program is available at http://www.scte.org/energy/ or by e-mailing [email protected]

SCTE/ISBE

