Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

CommScope to evaluate its full portfolio of products and businesses

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/17/2021
Comment (0)

CommScope has kicked off a plan to evaluate the health of its full portfolio of products and businesses under the direction of new CEO Chuck Treadway.

That evaluation – part of a broader initiative called "CommScope Next" – will result in the company reallocating resources to businesses that offer the most potential and value to it in the near- and long-term. That process could also lead to the shedding of some pieces to CommScope's portfolio as well as additions through strategic acquisitions.

CommScope launched its 'NEXT' initiative in January, though specific details about actions that will result from it won't be shared until later this year. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: CommScope)
CommScope launched its 'NEXT' initiative in January, though specific details about actions that will result from it won't be shared until later this year.
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: CommScope)

"In our businesses that are more commoditized, we'll either manage those for cash or, where appropriate, evaluate alternative ownership structures that can unlock greater shareholder value," Treadway said today on CommScope's Q4 2020 earnings call.

While that statement will likely fuel more speculation that CommScope will seek out alternatives for its struggling video consumer premises equipment (CPE) business, the company isn't ready to spell out exactly how its strategy will take shape.

CommScope will hold commentary on specific plans until he and his team can complete the analysis of the company's various businesses and product portfolios, said Treadway, who succeeded former CEO Eddie Edwards last fall.

The company originally expected to hold details of a "reset" of the company to get CommScope's stock back on track until Q3 2021. But Treadway said he's feeling confident that CommScope will be in position to share "certain aspects" of its broader plan during its Q1 and Q2 calls in advance of an investor day later this year.

Update: Naturally, industry analysts would like to see CommScope provide more specifics sooner than later in order to help with financial modeling and to give them more confidence in the management's team ability to run the company.

"While we understand the logic of being prudent with guidance while the new CEO has the opportunity to thoroughly review and assess the entire operational picture, decreased disclosures are typically a yellow flag," Simon Leopold, analyst with Raymond James, explained in a research note. "We understand the rationale of a new CEO; we are hopeful the review goes quickly … We harbor concerns that CommScope stops guiding indefinitely."

Treadway did share a few more details about CommScope NEXT, a program that kicked off in January. In addition to evaluating CommScope's product portfolio and businesses, a key focus is to drive business growth that outpaces the market, control costs, streamline redundant processes and systems and optimize business performance.

"CommScope NEXT will be a defining chapter for the company, and my highest priority as CEO," Treadway said. "We will not see the impact of this initiative immediately. In some cases, it will take quarters and, others, longer."

Some of that activity has impacted the executive makeup of the company. Morgan Kurk, CommScope's CTO, is now also in charge of CommScope's broadband networks unit. The company also hired Jack Carlson, a former colleague of Treadway's, as SVP and chief commercial officer last November.

Q4 has its ups and downs

CommScope's Q4 2020 net sales dropped 7%, to $2.29 billion, as segments such as Broadband Networks gained while others, including Home Networks, waned.

Broadband Network sales hit $789 million, up 17% versus the year-ago period, with cable modem termination system (CMTS) license sales remaining strong as operators continued to address capacity needs driven by the pandemic.

Kurk noted that CommScope has also seen an uptick in node splits as cable operators look to increase the amount of upstream spectrum delivered to smaller groups of homes. CommScope is also seeing more activity related to "high-split" upgrades that increase the amount of spectrum dedicated to the cable network upstream.

In addition, the company anticipates seeing some opportunities derived from phase I of the federal government's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction start to surface in the back half of 2021.

RDOF "has generated enormous demand across our portfolio of fiber cable, fiber connectivity and fixed wireless products," Treadway said. "We're actively investing in capacity and technologies to meet this demand."

Sales at the company's Home Networks unit dropped 31%, to $571 million, as strength in sales of broadband gateways were more than offset by an ongoing decline in CommScope's video CPE business fueled by pay-TV cord-cutting.

CommScope is also seeing some pressure from a global silicon shortage that is likely to create supply constraints and cost pressure. A bright spot in the segment is a platform win for the XB7, a new DOCSIS 3.1 broadband gateway for Comcast and its syndication partners that also includes support for Wi-Fi 6.

CommScope's Outdoor Wireless Networks unit saw Q4 revenues rise 1%, to $295 million. The company made note of the start of an aggressive investment cycle from T-Mobile focused on the building out of a 5G network with its new 2.5GHz spectrum. The company also expects to get some lift from the recent C-band auction as operators start to build out networks for that spectrum toward the latter part of 2021 and beyond.

The company's Venue and Campus Network division saw revenues drop 7%, to $477 million, as its structured cabling business was challenged by pandemic-fueled headwinds that have impacted commercial real estate spending.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Broadband networks case studies - Innovating the future of FTTx and HFC networks
Virtualizing the cable headend
Network Convergence - Building a smart, simple infrastructure with advanced network capabilities
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Virtualizing and Distributing the Cable Network
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
Unleash experience-first networking with Juniper Paragon Automation By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE