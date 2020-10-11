CommScope and Kaltura team on AWS-powered cloud TV

NEW YORK, N.Y. and HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope and Kaltura, a leading video cloud provider, announced today that they are partnering to deliver cloud TV offerings to communications service providers and media companies worldwide. The integrated solutions will leverage the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide a streamlined cloud platform — from planning to delivery, deployment and implementation, and ongoing growth — for customers launching large-scale cloud TV services.

The global partnership will incorporate Kaltura's TV content management platform and other cloud solutions into best-of-breed video solutions. CommScope's Professional Services team will provide consulting, project management, systems integration, and custom software development to implement the solutions in operator networks.

To stay relevant in today's TV landscape, attract new subscribers, and offer added value to their existing subscriber base, cable operators and telcos aim to become super-aggregators, establishing their service as the ultimate household video hub. To that end, many global operators are looking to migrate from legacy on-premises solutions to more agile and flexible cloud infrastructure, powered by proven technology and delivered by providers with unique expertise in deploying such services. CommScope and Kaltura have teamed up to leverage CommScope's leadership as a top-tier systems integrator and Kaltura's specialty deploying its widely adopted TV Platform into legacy TV services. Together, the companies will offer operators a fast and reliable path to delivering the next generation of advanced cloud TV services.

Kaltura and CommScope offer a wide range of products with multiple synergies that can be delivered to joint prospects, including Kaltura's market-leading cloud TV platform complemented by CommScope's video processing, targeted advertising, digital rights management products, set-top boxes, streamers, smart media devices and Personal Channels engine. The companies have created reference architectures comprising these and other system components to enable the seamless interoperation of the parties' complementary technologies.

