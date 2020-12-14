Comcast's FreeWheel taps chief revenue officer for US

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company (Nasdaq: CMCSA) named Mark McKee as U.S. chief revenue officer, effective immediately. McKee has been the acting chief revenue officer since January 2020, responsible for FreeWheel's sales revenue and execution across all U.S. lines of business with a strategic focus on customer experience and account strategy to drive revenue growth and exceed targets. Since then, he has led the team with solid performance across Software, Marketplace and Media revenue, exceeding yearly goals. He also helped to provide focus and priorities that made a year that was unexpectedly challenging, stronger for the company.

Previously, McKee served as vice president of marketing at FreeWheel where he helped oversee the launch of new products such as FreeWheel Publishers Programmatic Module, Digital Full Stack in Europe and Unified decisioning offering, the launch of the FW Media brand and new products like Drive leading to several new business wins—contributing to new client wins and revenue growth.

McKee is a 20-year media veteran specializing in multi-platform sales and strategy, with a strong blend of linear, digital video and addressable advertising experience.

Prior to joining FreeWheel in 2018, McKee was senior vice president of Videology where he oversaw North American commercial functions. He also held sales strategy and development leadership roles at Joost and Massive Incorporated.

