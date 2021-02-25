Comcast, WarnerMedia get slots on The Ultra HD Forum board

FREMONT, Calif. – The Ultra HD Forum, which brings together broadcasters, service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, and technology vendors to accelerate Ultra HD television deployment, today announced its new board of directors and officers.

In addition to directors from Comcast Cable and WarnerMedia joining the board, other changes included Harmonic's Thierry Fautier completing his term as President and Board Chair, LG Electronics' Nandhu Nandhakumar assuming that role. Filling out the officer slate are Dolby's Patrick Griffis, Vice President, Xperi's Pete Sellar, Treasurer and Interdigital's Bill Redmann, Secretary. Continuing in their current positions on the board are Broadcom's Wade Wan and NAB's Sam Matheny.

Outgoing President Thierry Fautier, who remains a board member, said, "It's been an exciting first five years, starting with few commercial UHD services to almost 200 now. We successfully met early challenges such as resolution, HDR, HFR, multiple NGA technologies and have provided a framework addressing them, making UHD commercially deployable for operators. I'm incredibly proud of the publication of our industry guidelines and the interoperability work conducted with other industry groups to help make this happen. Lastly, our service tracker is now becoming an industry reference. I look forward to future contributions under the leadership of my capable successor Nandhu Nandhakumar."

