Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x

Light Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Comcast wants to bring X1 to smart TVs

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/31/2020
Comment (0)

Multiple industry sources confirmed that Comcast is exploring a plan to license its cloud-powered X1 platform (and possibly its "Flex" variant) to smart TVs, a move that could help the cable operator broaden the reach of its technology/experience and add critical scale to the operator's broader video and ad-tech ecosystem.

Protocol reported last week that Comcast pitched the idea to TV makers in recent months following earlier conversations at the 2020 CES event in Las Vegas. Comcast's general interest in licensing X1 to TV manufacturers goes back much further than that, according to two industry sources. Comcast declined to comment.

Comcast currently markets 'Flex' to broadband-only customers for no added cost via a streaming device supplied by Comcast. A smart TV licencing deal could pave the way for Comcast to expand the reach of that experience/service.
Comcast currently markets 'Flex' to broadband-only customers for no added cost via a streaming device supplied by Comcast. A smart TV licencing deal could pave the way for Comcast to expand the reach of that experience/service.

While porting or licensing X1 to smart TVs would put Comcast's platform into more direct competition in a market that includes Roku, Google (Android TV) and Amazon (Fire TV) as well as TV makers that have their own platforms (Samsung/Tizen, LG/webOS and Vizio/SmartCast), there's some deeper strategic implications behind the idea.

For starters, a successful smart TV licensing move would not only help Comcast's software secure a foothold in the retail video device market, but also unshackle a platform whose reach is presently restrained to Comcast's own cable footprint and those of a handful of X1 syndication partners in the US and Canada – Cox Communications, Shaw Communications, Rogers Communications and Videotron. Comcast and Charter Communications have held X1/Flex syndication talks, but those discussions have yet to result in a deal.

It's well-known in industry circles that Comcast is eager to seek out ways to get its X1/Flex platform and video experience into key US media hubs such as New York and Los Angeles. Getting X1 (or a close derivative of it) onto smart TVs (and possibly other retail streaming platforms) could provide such an opening.

Comcast, meanwhile, has been gaining expertise internally for years and, more recently, gathering additional expertise on how it might go about this. One clear source of that is Xumo, the free, ad-supported streaming service that Comcast acquired earlier this year. While Xumo does aid Comcast's digital advertising ambitions and serve as an engine for linear-style streaming channels on its Flex platform tailored for broadband customers, Xumo's experience in building and developing native apps for smart TVs was another reason Xumo was particularly attractive to Comcast, an industry source said.

A big question is how Comcast might enter this part of the market if it's able to find some TV manufacturers that are willing to play ball. Here are a couple of plausible paths:

  • Adapt Flex to the smart TV. Flex, a service that Comcast is currently offering for no added cost to broadband customers on an operator-provided streaming device, features several apps and OTT streaming services that have national distribution rights, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NBCU's Peacock, CBS All Access, Spotify, Xumo, Pluto TV, Hulu's subscription VoD service, a menu of games and an integration with Sling TV.
  • Team with other pay-TV providers outside of Comcast's footprint. In this scenario, it's plausible that Comcast could try to forge affiliate relationships with other multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and support the partner's pay-TV app on the platform in those particular markets alongside the other streaming apps and services that are already integrated into Comcast's interface and search platform (Netflix, Hulu, et al). That sort of set up would also ensure that Comcast did not directly compete for pay-TV subs with an MSO that operates outside of Comcast's traditional cable footprint.

A tall task
Industry watchers say it makes sense for Comcast to pursue the smart TV market as its video business becomes increasingly focused on software, but stressed that penetrating that crowded and competitive market will be a tall task even if Comcast ultimately decides to give X1 away to prospective smart TV partners.

"Comcast has a free advertising VoD service they are trying to monetize. Scale matters," said an industry exec, pointing to both Xumo and Peacock, a service that supports both a completely, free ad-supported tier as well as a hybrid, premium tier fueled by both subscription and ad dollars. "And X1/Flex is one of the better platforms for aggregating and finding content. Their voice search [platform] is top notch."

But does Comcast have a shot at inking deals with TV manufacturers? Roku, an industry source points out, doesn't have a complete lock on its current partners, so it's possible that Comcast might be able to find some openings. However, this source also warned that Comcast will need to do better than strike deals with a patchwork of small TV makers in order to attain any real scale in that part of the market.

Others are even less certain Comcast would be able to pull it off in a market full of players that already have established position in the smart TV market.

"It seems like a long shot," said Colin Dixon, founder and chief analyst at nScreenMedia. "There are just too many options in the market. This is a crowded space."

That said, Comcast does have the right pieces in place to at least give it a shot. X1 is a "good platform" with a "pretty robust app platform," added Dixon, but he also wondered if Comcast would be prepared to provide the support necessary for such a move.

Though an X1 or Flex smart TV licensing strategy would represent a new point of attack for Comcast, the company does have a past with respect to integrations with TV makers or retail streaming devices.

Of recent note, Comcast has developed a streaming app for TVs from LG Electronics and Samsung as well as an app (still in beta) for Roku TVs and streaming media players. Comcast teamed up with Panasonic about a decade ago on a small batch of tru2way HDTV sets outfitted with CableCARD slots that supported both Comcast's live-TV and VoD services in select markets, but that effort was relatively short-lived.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from The Bauminator
Liberty Global shrinks the box

The 4K-capable Mini TV Box, the operator's first all-IP video device, will initially be rolled out by UPC Poland and help to support its relatively new FTTH product.

Starlink speed tests surface

Starlink remains mum on pricing and packaging, but beta tests show speeds exceeding 60 Mbit/s down and more than 17 Mbit/s up, paired with latencies as low as 31 milliseconds.

T-Mobile sizes up streaming dongle for 'TVision' service

More evidence about T-Mobile's plans for a new Android TV-powered device has surfaced at the FCC.

Android TV also playing a part in T-Mobile's new pay-TV play

Android TV also happens to be among the platforms supported by MobiTV, said to be one of the partners on board to get T-Mobile's revamped pay-TV product out the door.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE