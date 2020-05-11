Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Comcast to test mobile, fixed operations in C-band ahead of auction

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 11/5/2020
Comment (0)

Comcast, the nation's largest cable company, said it intends to test transmissions in C-band spectrum ahead of the FCC's auction of spectrum in the band in December.

"The proposed field test will evaluate coverage, throughput and mobility of equipment and facilities that operate in the C-band to obtain data and advance the company's understanding of the full potential of technology and equipment operational in this band," Comcast wrote of its plans.

The company said it would conduct the tests near its headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Comcast did not provide any further details about its planned tests in its request for permission with the FCC, including what kinds of devices it would test and which vendors would supply equipment for the effort. Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung all plan to sell C-band equipment.

Comcast's desire to test transmissions in the C-band further reflects the company's interest in obtaining additional spectrum licenses. Comcast already owns licenses in the 600MHz and CBRS bands, and is widely expected to use those holdings to build a wireless network for its Xfinity Mobile MVNO service in select locations. Doing so would allow Comcast to reduce its MVNO payments to Verizon by shifting Xfinity Mobile traffic off of Verizon's network and onto its own network.

Comcast is one of 74 entities that have registered interest in the FCC's planned C-band auction. The C-band bidding entity called "C&C Wireless Holding Company" appears to be a 50/50 joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, at least according to the financial analysts at Raymond James, New Street Research and Evercore. Neither company has directly confirmed this to Light Reading in response to our questions.

Comcast, bidding as XF Wireless Investment, spent $459 million for 830 licenses in the CBRS spectrum auction that ended this summer.

Many expect the C-band auction to dramatically overshadow the CBRS auction because there is much more spectrum up for grabs in the C-band auction and fewer limits on transmissions in the band. Indeed, some analysts expect the C-band auction to become the FCC's biggest auction ever. The analysts at New Street believe bidders will dole out a total of $51 billion in bids, about $21 billion more than what is predicted by the analysts at Raymond James. And FierceWireless reported that the analysts at Morgan Stanley Research last month raised their C-band expectations to around $26 billion, with their high-end estimates at $35.2 billion.

Comcast is not the only company testing operations in the C-band ahead of the auction. Both Verizon and T-Mobile have also requested FCC permission to test operations in the band.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Delivering a 'Born Digital' Service Experience
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE