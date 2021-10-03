Comcast Technology Solutions connects with Flashtalking

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS), a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to advertisers, agencies and content providers, today announced a new technology integration with Flashtalking, the leading global independent primary ad server specializing in creative personalization.

The integration with the CTS Ad Management Platform centralizes linear and online video creative management – streamlining workflows through automation. The joint solution unifies video activation to drive greater visibility and optimization across any screen and destination.

"This is a best-of-both-worlds solution for advertisers," explains Richard Nunn, Vice President and General Manager of Advertiser Solutions at Comcast Technology Solutions. "Creative management has always been a pain point for marketers and their agency partners as it consists of many moving parts usually managed through manual workflows. Comcast Technology Solutions has an enterprise ad management solution that brings these moving parts together – media buy system(s), creative asset library, rights management and traffic and delivery engines – into a single unified platform. By integrating with Flashtalking, our shared customers will be empowered with a holistic view of their omnichannel video advertising investment, automating workflows and driving ROI with greater visibility and creative intelligence to deliver on the promise of personalization."

Comcast Technology Solutions

Flashtalking