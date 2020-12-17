Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Comcast lights up 'Stream' app for Amazon Fire TV devices

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 12/17/2020
Comment (0)

Comcast is adding another streaming platform to its pay-TV repertoire. The cable op on Thursday launched its "Stream" app on Amazon Fire TV devices, including various Fire TV players and streaming sticks and Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

The launch on Fire TV devices expands the streaming universe for Comcast's 'Stream' pay-TV app. (Image source: Comcast)
The launch on Fire TV devices expands the streaming universe for Comcast's 'Stream' pay-TV app.
(Image source: Comcast)

Comcast's Stream app, which shares some of the look and feel of its X1 navigation system, supports the cable operator's live TV and VoD service as well as its cloud DVR. Notably, Stream content delivered to the Fire TV in Comcast customer homes is delivered over a managed IP connection via a supported gateway and not over-the-top via the cable's operators high-speed Internet service. While that keeps IP-delivered video traffic from co-mingling with Internet traffic, it also means that Stream app traffic is not subject to Comcast's broadband data usage policies.

Fire TV users will be able to access the Comcast Stream app through the regular app menu or by saying, "Alexa, open Xfinity," into the voice remote paired with their Fire TV device.

Comcast's launch on Fire TV adds a major streaming platform to its list for Stream. Earlier this week, Amazon announced there are more than 50 million monthly active Fire TV users worldwide

Comcast has also introduced the Stream app on Roku devices and certain Samsung and LG Electronics smart TVs. Earlier this year, Comcast extended support for the Google Chromecast streaming adapter, a move that lets Stream app users cast video from their mobile device to the TV screen.

Comcast, which has its own global smart TV ambitions for its X1 platform, has yet to launch a Stream app for a fully fledged Android TV device or for Apple TV boxes.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

