Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Comcast hints at out-of-footprint plans for Flex

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/28/2021
Comment (0)

Comcast execs continue to drop hints that they might extend the reach of Flex, their free streaming/smart home platform for broadband-only customers, outside the cable operator's traditional service footprint.

"Right now, it's working great within footprint, but we're building out plans beyond that," Dave Watson, CEO of Comcast Cable, said on today's Q4 2020 earnings call when asked about the out-of-foot potential for Flex.

The Flex box and voice remote. (Image source: Comcast)
The Flex box and voice remote.
(Image source: Comcast)

The "next phase" of Flex's journey is to size up long-term opportunities for the platform, Watson explained, noting that work on a common software stack is already underway with Sky, the UK-based media and pay-TV company Comcast acquired in 2018.

"The whole articulation of the company's strategy with broadband, [content] aggregation and streaming is embodied inside Flex," added Brian Roberts, Comcast's chairman and CEO. "I think we'll have more to talk about throughout the year."

Comcast has already expressed interest in extending the reach of its X1 software stack to smart TVs on a global basis, with reports that Comcast and Walmart are in talks to develop, distribute and promote smart TVs equipped with software and apps developed by Comcast.

Notably, the current in-footprint approach for Flex keeps the offering out of major markets such as New York and Los Angeles and crimps its ability to compete more directly with leading retail streaming platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV/tvOS, as well as operating systems from smart TV makers such as Samsung and LG Electronics.

Comments concerning Flex came amid Q4 2020 results that saw Comcast rake in more broadband subs, expand its Xfinity Mobile base, grow NBCUniversal's new Peacock streaming service and lose yet another batch of pay-TV subs.

Broadband blowout

Comcast turned in another big quarter for broadband, tacking on 515,000 residential subs in the quarter, improving on year-ago gains of 424,000, and extending its grand sub total to 28.35 million. Comcast added 1.97 million residential and business broadband customers for the full year.

"Broadband is the cornerstone of what we do," Roberts said.

Watson said the almost 2 million net broadband customer adds in 2020, a year marked by the pandemic, was "a unique moment. He believes Comcast can still grab more market share and grow the business this year. Analysts, though, expect the rate of broadband subscriber growth to slow down in 2021

Roberts also weighed in on the postnatal regulatory impact of the Biden administration, which is widely expected to direct the FCC to pursue the re-instatement of network neutrality rules that were rolled back under the Trump administration.

"Our view is ... strongly felt that the long-standing light-touch regulation has worked," Roberts said. "We do believe in net neutrality; we're not going to discriminate, block , throttle … If there's a way to codify that and perhaps put this issue into permanence, a more consistent place, that's certainly a possibility."

Mobile gains amid new Verizon MVNO deal

Comcast added another 246,000 Xfinity Mobile lines in Q4 2020, ending the year with 2.82 million lines. The Q4 2020 total trailed year-ago adds of 261,000, but handily beat the 187,000 lines added in Q3 2020. Wireless Q4 revenues climbed 35.8%, to $505 million, in the quarter. Comcast added 774,000 mobile lines over the full year.

The company attributed the sequential subscriber improvement to the ongoing integration of mobile into the core cable operation and reprioritizing mobile in its sales channel.

Comcast is also eager to take advantage of a revised MVNO agreement with Verizon that will enable Comcast to broaden its range of offerings and acquire customers more profitably. Comcast, which today offers unlimited data and By-the-Gig plans for Xfinity Mobile, did not elaborate on how it might alter its pricing and packaging options under the new MVNO deal.

"The piece parts are in place and we have momentum, and [mobile] is a strategic part of the bundle," Roberts said.

Watson shed a bit more light on Comcast's plan to use the CBRS spectrum it recently won at auction. The plan, he said, is to build on the Verizon MVNO and Comcast's Wi-Fi network with a "third layer" of wireless infrastructure that could supplement coverage in dense, high-traffic areas.

Comcast also participated in the just-completed C-band auction (and has already conducted some tests in the C-band), but the FCC has yet to announce the winners.

More pay-TV pain as Peacock soars higher

The erosion of Comcast's pay-TV sub base continued as the company lost 227,000 residential video customers, widened from a loss of 133,000 a year ago, to end the quarter with 18.99 million. Comcast lost 1.29 million residential pay-TV subs for all of 2020.

Comcast appears content with those losses as it focuses on profitable customers and the use of Flex with broadband-only subs.

"Our video strategy is centered on profitability. We do not chase unprofitable video subscribers as we can now offer Flex for free to those that prefer a streaming-only entertainment option," Comcast CFO Mike Cavanagh said.

Launched nationally last July, Peacock now touts 33 million signups, and expects that number to climb after netting exclusive rights to The Office. (Image source: Comcast)
Launched nationally last July, Peacock now touts 33 million signups, and expects that number to climb after netting exclusive rights to The Office.
(Image source: Comcast)

Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service launched nationally last July, has surpassed 33 million signups. NBCU still does not break down how many Peacock signups are for the ad-supported, free version of the service and how many are for one of its paid tiers.

Peacock generated revenues of more than $100 million in 2020, with EBIDTA losses approaching $700 million. Comcast reiterated that EBIDTA losses for Peacock for 2020 and 2021 combined will total roughly $2 billion.

Meanwhile, it's clear that ad-supported forms of Peacock, not the completely ad-free version of the service, will be at the center of the strategy.

"Peacock is primarily an AVoD [advertising video-on-demand] service," Jeff Shell, NBCU's CEO said, noting that the service has exceeded all internal targets despite the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics, an event that NBCU had hoped to use as a springboard for the new OTT service.

Moving forward, Peacock will be included in NBCU's TV business following a reorg that combines the company's broadcast, cable network and streaming properties, and aims to sell them as one unified platform to advertisers.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE