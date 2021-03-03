Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Comcast 'Flex' box deployments pass 3 million

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/3/2021
Comment (0)

Comcast has deployed more than 3 million Flex boxes as of last week, a milestone that comes as the cable operator continues ramping up the reach of a streaming/smart home platform focused on its growing base of broadband-only customers.

In addition to reducing churn up to 20% among broadband customers who engage with Flex, the platform represents "the new television," Brian Roberts, Comcast's chairman and CEO, said today at Morgan Stanley's virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. "It's also a platform for future relationships and opportunity in R&D."

The Flex box and voice remote. (Image source: Comcast)
The Flex box and voice remote.
(Image source: Comcast)

The Flex deployment figure is the first shared by Comcast since it announced in May 2020 that it had deployed more than 1 million Flex devices. Comcast began to offer Flex for no added cost to standalone broadband customers in the fall of 2019. Comcast ended 2020 with 12.43 million one-product customers, but does not break out how many within that total take broadband or pay-TV as the standalone service.

The ramp-up of Flex comes as Comcast identifies streaming and content aggregation as two of the three "core tenets" of the company's long-term business (the third being broadband). The new deployment figure also arises as Comcast explores ways to expand Flex beyond its cable borders and integrate its broader X1 platform on smart TVs globally.

Flex today integrates several popular streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu (SVoD only), HBO Max, NBCU's Peacock, CBS All Access (becoming Paramount+ on March 4), Spotify and Amazon Prime, among others. Comcast recently added an option that enables Flex customers to add the cable op's pay-TV service.

Roberts hinted that Comcast will make additional streaming aggregation-related announcements for Flex this year along with a promised "drum beat of new initiatives" across Comcast's three categories of streaming, aggregation and broadband.

Sticking with streaming, Roberts also talked up the value of Comcast's one-third ownership of Hulu. Comcast has the option to sell that stake as early as 2024.

While the value of that stake might not be reflected in Comcast's stock today, "the opportunity to get a lot of cash from Hulu is coming our way," Roberts said.

The deal also gives Comcast flexibility for licensing Hulu content for NBCUniversal and its new Peacock streaming service.

"We're looking at streaming and [asking], do we have the piece parts? And I think we do," Roberts said. He noted that the content piece will come from a blend of licensing agreements, originals and rights for sporting events such as the Olympics.

There's a "long road ahead," but Roberts said he's confident the company has the resources and will "to make Peacock one of the must-have streaming services and evolve as the market evolves."

Peacock, which launched nationally on July 15, 2020, has about 33 million signups, but has not broken out how many are taking the service's two paid, premium tiers, or its free, ad-supported tier. Roberts said Peacock signups are 50% greater than anticipated at this stage and that advertising targets and ad commitments for the streaming service have so far exceeded expectations.

Hints of new mobile action

Roberts also hinted that Xfinity Mobile, a service that relies on a recently revamped MVNO deal with Verizon, will introduce new packaging and pricing options in "several weeks."

Xfinity Mobile, available only to Comcast's broadband customers, produces a 20 basis point reduction in churn. That's effectively the kind of levels that the cable operator saw in the early days of its original triple-play (video, voice and broadband) bundle, he said.

Roberts also expects Comcast, which recently won some licensed CBRS capacity at auction, to use some of its spectrum to offload traffic in high-usage areas. "I think we have a path to do that," he said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Broadband networks case studies - Innovating the future of FTTx and HFC networks
Virtualizing the cable headend
Network Convergence - Building a smart, simple infrastructure with advanced network capabilities
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Virtualizing and Distributing the Cable Network
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 2-4, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE