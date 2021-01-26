Comcast, CableLabs, Canoe, CommScope, SCTE among Tech Emmy winners

NEW YORK – The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the recipients of the 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. The ceremony will take place in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) as part of their fall NAB Show on October 10, 2021.
The individuals and companies that will be honored at the event follow.
2020 Technology and Engineering Achievement Emmy Award Winners
System to Measure Video Performances and Demographics across multiple platforms
- Nielsen
Pioneering Development and Deployment of Server-side Ad Manipulation and/or Playout for Adaptive Bitrate Video Distribution
- mDialog, Anvato (Google)
- NBCU
- This Technology (Comcast)
- Seawell (Commscope)
- Time Warner Cable (Charter)
Development of Open Perceptual Metrics for Video Encoding Optimization
- Beamr
- Netflix
- University of Southern California
- Université de Nantes
- University of Texas at Austin
- SSIMWAVE
- Disney
- Brightcove
- ATEME
Development of the Event Signaling and Management API Standard
- CableLabs
- Comcast
- Time Warner Cable (Charter)
- SCTE
Pioneering Deployment of the Event Signaling and Management API
- Time Warner Cable (Charter)
- Arris (CommScope)
- Cisco
- Envivio (MediaKind)
- Harmonic
- RGB Networks (Imagine Communications)
- This Technology (Comcast)
Pioneering development of LED lighting for Television Production
- Litepanels LTD (Vitec Production Solutions)
Cross-MVPD Dynamic Ad Insertion for Cable Network Video on Demand Content
- Canoe Ventures
AI/Optimization for Real-Time Video Compression
- Harmonic
- MediaKind
- ATEME
- Amazon Web Services
Invention and Pioneering Development of Intra-Pixel Charge Transfer CMOS Image Sensors
- Eric Fossum
- ON Semiconductor
- Eastman Kodak
Standardization of SMPTE ST 2110
- SMPTE
- Video Services Forum (VSF)
Common Encryption
- European Broadcasting Union
- DVB
Content Delivery Networks
- Akamai Technologies
Standardization and Commercialization of Television – Broadcast, Hybrid Electrical and Fiber-Optic Camera Cable and Connectors
- SMPTE
- The Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB)
- European Broadcasting Union (EBU)
- LEMO
- Belden
- NEMAL
OLED Reference Monitors for Creative, Technical, Quality Control and Client Viewing
- LG Electronics
- Sony Electronics
Dynamic Metadata for optimal HDR and WCG color volume mapping
- Dolby Laboratories
Advanced Authoring Format
- AAF Association (AMWA)
- Avid Technology
- BBC Research & Development
- European Broadcasting Union (EBU)
Pioneering secure cloud-based VFX project management and collaboration at scale
- Nelvana (Corus Entertainment)
- Shotgun Software (Autodesk)
Development and Pioneering Deployment of Synchronized Local DMA Advertising Capability for DBS / MVPD’s
- Ampersand
- Comcast
- Charter
- Cox
- AT&T
- Dish
- Invidi
Standardization of the ISO Base Media File Format
- File Format Subgroup under ISO/IEC JTC1/SC29/WG 3
On-air Touch Screen for Data Visualization
- CBS
- CNN
Development of Massive Processing Optimized Compression Technologies
- Amazon
- ATEME
- Bitmovin
- Brightcove
- Disney
- Encoding.Com
- Google-YouTube
- Netflix
Newsroom Computer System (NRCS) used to plan and automate the production of linear live to air or live to recording news program
- Associated Press
- Avid
