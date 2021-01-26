Comcast, CableLabs, Canoe, CommScope, SCTE among Tech Emmy winners

NEW YORK – The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the recipients of the 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. The ceremony will take place in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) as part of their fall NAB Show on October 10, 2021.

The individuals and companies that will be honored at the event follow.

2020 Technology and Engineering Achievement Emmy Award Winners

System to Measure Video Performances and Demographics across multiple platforms

Nielsen

Pioneering Development and Deployment of Server-side Ad Manipulation and/or Playout for Adaptive Bitrate Video Distribution

mDialog, Anvato (Google)

NBCU

This Technology (Comcast)

Seawell (Commscope)

Time Warner Cable (Charter)

Development of Open Perceptual Metrics for Video Encoding Optimization

Beamr

Netflix

University of Southern California

Université de Nantes

University of Texas at Austin

SSIMWAVE

Disney

Google

Brightcove

ATEME

Development of the Event Signaling and Management API Standard

CableLabs

Comcast

Time Warner Cable (Charter)

SCTE

Pioneering Deployment of the Event Signaling and Management API

Time Warner Cable (Charter)

Arris (CommScope)

Cisco

Envivio (MediaKind)

Harmonic

RGB Networks (Imagine Communications)

This Technology (Comcast)

Pioneering development of LED lighting for Television Production

Litepanels LTD (Vitec Production Solutions)

Cross-MVPD Dynamic Ad Insertion for Cable Network Video on Demand Content

Canoe Ventures

AI/Optimization for Real-Time Video Compression

Harmonic

MediaKind

ATEME

Amazon Web Services

Invention and Pioneering Development of Intra-Pixel Charge Transfer CMOS Image Sensors

Eric Fossum

ON Semiconductor

Eastman Kodak

Standardization of SMPTE ST 2110

SMPTE

Video Services Forum (VSF)

Common Encryption

European Broadcasting Union

DVB

Content Delivery Networks

Akamai Technologies

Standardization and Commercialization of Television – Broadcast, Hybrid Electrical and Fiber-Optic Camera Cable and Connectors

SMPTE

The Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB)

European Broadcasting Union (EBU)

LEMO

Belden

NEMAL

OLED Reference Monitors for Creative, Technical, Quality Control and Client Viewing

LG Electronics

Sony Electronics

Dynamic Metadata for optimal HDR and WCG color volume mapping

Dolby Laboratories

Advanced Authoring Format

AAF Association (AMWA)

Avid Technology

BBC Research & Development

European Broadcasting Union (EBU)

Pioneering secure cloud-based VFX project management and collaboration at scale

Nelvana (Corus Entertainment)

Shotgun Software (Autodesk)

Development and Pioneering Deployment of Synchronized Local DMA Advertising Capability for DBS / MVPD’s

Ampersand

Comcast

Charter

Cox

AT&T

Dish

Invidi

Standardization of the ISO Base Media File Format

File Format Subgroup under ISO/IEC JTC1/SC29/WG 3

On-air Touch Screen for Data Visualization

CBS

CNN

Development of Massive Processing Optimized Compression Technologies

Amazon

ATEME

Bitmovin

Brightcove

Disney

Encoding.Com

Facebook

Google-YouTube

Netflix

Newsroom Computer System (NRCS) used to plan and automate the production of linear live to air or live to recording news program

Associated Press

Avid

