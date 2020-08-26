Comcast Cable, Charter, Liberty Global CEOs to join Cable-Tec Expo

Exton, Pa. – SCTE•ISBE today unveiled the lineup for a CEO roundtable during the general session of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2020. The hour-long discussion will highlight perspectives from Dave Watson, president and CEO, Comcast Cable; Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO, Charter Communications; and Mike Fries, CEO and vice chairman, Liberty Global.

The CEO panel, part of SCTE•ISBE's all virtual event, will feature discussions on the industry's response to COVID-19 and the evolution to a next-gen 10G platform, as well as the potential for life-changing applications that 10G will enable. The panel will be moderated by Phil McKinney, president and CEO, CableLabs.

The general session, which begins promptly at 11 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 12, will feature an exciting show opener; Dzuban interviewing show co-chairs Ed Marchetti, senior vice president of operations, Comcast, and Tom Monaghan, senior vice president, field operations, Charter Communications; the CEO roundtable; and remarks from Michael Powell, president and CEO, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association.

The Cable-Tec Expo 2020 Virtual Experience, an all-digital presentation of the largest annual cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas, is free for all attendees thanks to generous support from Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications, Midco, Millicom, Rogers, Shaw Communications and the SCTE Foundation.

SCTE/ISBE