Comcast Advertising hires Pooja Midha as chief growth officer

NEW YORK – Comcast Advertising, a division of Comcast, today announced that it has appointed Pooja Midha as its chief growth officer, a new role within the organization.

In this new position, Midha will oversee global marketing across Comcast Advertising, Effectv and FreeWheel, as well as Effectv's newly launched sales development function. Midha and her team will build awareness for each company's differentiated value and accelerate growth for local, regional and national market opportunities. In addition, she will oversee and expand Comcast Advertising's brand offerings, with the goal of enhancing products and solutions for the rapidly changing video marketplace.

These changes include the shift to audience-based advertising, the growth of multi-screen content consumption, and an increasing emphasis on data and campaign effectiveness. Midha will report to Comcast Advertising President Marcien Jenckes.

Most recently, Midha served as president of advertising technology company true[X]. She led the long-term corporate strategy for the company, daily operations, P&L management and product vision, moving the company to record revenue and operating income. During her tenure, she also led true[X] through two acquisitions and integrations, first to The Walt Disney Company in 2019, and then to Gimbal in 2020.

Prior to joining true[X], Midha was senior vice president, digital ad sales and operations for the ABC Television Network. In this role, in addition to setting and leading the digital sales vision and managing a digital sales team, she led the development of several new video offerings, including programmatic and addressable advertising, major digital platform partnerships and new products around social, custom ads and branded content. Before joining ABC, Midha held a variety of senior sales and marketing roles at Viacom, including roles at MTV Networks, MTV Networks International and Nickelodeon. She started her career in advertising sales at Dow Jones & Company.

Comcast Advertising