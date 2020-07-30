Comcast adds broadband, wireless lines; sheds pay-TV subs in Q2

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast Corporation today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, including Cable Communications, NBCUniversal and Sky.

Consolidated 2nd Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Increased 17.5%

Earnings per Share Increased 13.0% to $0.78, on an Adjusted Basis

Generated Free Cash Flow of $4.2 Billion

Cable Communications 2nd Quarter 2019 Highlights:



Cable Communications Adjusted EBITDA Increased 7.4% and Adjusted EBITDA per Customer Relationship Increased 3.8%

Total Customer Relationships Increased 3.4% Year-Over-Year to 30.9 Million, Including Net Additions of 152,000 in the Quarter

High-Speed Internet Residential Revenue Increased 9.4%; Business Services Revenue Increased 9.8%; Total High-Speed Internet Customers Increased by 209,000

NBCUniversal 2nd Quarter 2019 Highlights:



NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA Increased 8.1%

Cable Networks and Broadcast Television Adjusted EBITDA Collectively Increased 9.0%

NBCUniversal Successfully Completed Another Record Upfront, Highlighted by Overall Volume Up 10% to Nearly $7 Billion and a Double-Digit Price Increase at NBC Prime

Sky 2nd Quarter 2019 Highlights:



Sky Adjusted EBITDA Increased 13.4% on a Pro Forma Basis; Excluding the Impact of Currency, Adjusted EBITDA Increased 19.9% on a Pro Forma Basis

Total Customer Relationships Increased 4.4% Year-Over-Year to 24.0 Million, Including Net Additions of 304,000 in the Quarter, a 197,000 Improvement from the Second Quarter of 2018

Consolidated Financial Results

The comparability of our consolidated results was impacted by the fourth quarter 2018 Sky transaction. Sky's results of operations are included in our consolidated financial statements following the acquisition date.

Consolidated Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 increased 23.6% to $26.9 billion. Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Comcast decreased 2.8% to $3.1 billion. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.5% to $8.7 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, consolidated revenue increased 20.6% to $53.7 billion compared to 2018. Consolidated net income attributable to Comcast increased 5.4% to $6.7 billion. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.8% to $17.3 billion.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.68, a decrease of 1.4% compared to the second quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased 13.0% to $0.78 (see Table 5).

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, EPS was $1.45, a 6.6% increase compared to the prior year. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased 15.8% to $1.54 (see Table 5).

Capital Expenditures increased 0.6% to $2.3 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Cable Communications' capital expenditures decreased 9.8% to $1.6 billion. NBCUniversal's capital expenditures increased 2.7% to $473 million. Sky had capital expenditures of $177 million.

Total Customer Relationships increased by 152,000 to 30.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Residential customer relationships increased by 123,000 and business customer relationships increased by 29,000. At the end of the second quarter, 66.6% of our residential customers received at least two Xfinity products. Total high-speed internet customer net additions were 209,000, total video customer net losses were 224,000, total voice customer net losses were 65,000 and total security and automation customer net additions were 23,000. In addition, Cable Communications added 181,000 wireless lines in the quarter.

