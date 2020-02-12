Cogeco names Zouheir Mansourati as SVP and CTO

MONTRÉAL – Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco") are is pleased to announce the appointment of Zouheir Mansourati to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for both companies, effective today.

Mr. Mansourati has nearly three decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, including thirteen years at Telus where he held several executive positions including Vice President of National Broadband Network Implementation. He started his career at Bell-Northern Research, where he served in many executive roles including product management, customer network planning and business development. Most recently Mr. Mansourati was Chief Customer Officer at Vitruvi, working with their telecommunications network clients.

In addition to his strong professional background, Mr. Mansourati holds a Master of Science degree from the Université Pierre et Marie Curie in Paris, and an M.Sc. and PhD. in mathematics from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.

Read the full announcement here.

