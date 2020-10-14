Cogeco earmarks $10M for Ontario expansions

MONTRÉAL – As part of Cogeco Communications' four-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in the operation and expansion of its advanced Canadian broadband network, Cogeco Connexion, its subsidiary, is pleased to announce a new investment in digital infrastructure to offer high-speed Internet to over 8,000 homes and businesses in Arnprior and Deep River, Ontario, and their surrounding communities. The total investment is estimated at $10 million and will be delivered in collaboration with the Government of Canada as part of its Connect to Innovate (CTI) program which will contribute $2 million.

Over the past years, Cogeco has been massively investing in its robust fibre broadband network from Gaspé in Québec to Windsor in Ontario, serving more than 400 communities outside major centres in several regions. Cogeco is deeply committed to meeting the growing needs of consumers for speed, data capacity and access in rural and underserved regions. Moreover, this investment is perfectly aligned with the federal government's recent announcement in regards to its rural roadmap to grow the Universal Broadband Fund, which will contribute to increasing high-speed Internet access while supporting the economic recovery of each region.

