Charter's Spectrum Networks launches news app

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum Networks today announced the launch of the Spectrum News App, an innovative local news app that combines reporting from existing newsrooms and weather teams, original content produced by a growing team of dedicated digital journalists, and curated content from partner news organizations.

The app also showcases the linear feeds of all Spectrum News networks, giving customers the ability to read, watch or listen anytime, anywhere, based on their geographic preferences. The Spectrum News App is free to anyone for the first 30 days, and after the trial period, will be available to all authenticated Spectrum residential video, internet and mobile customers at no additional charge.

Localized coverage also features a variety of original content produced specifically for the app. Consistent with Spectrum Networks' approach to investing in more 'boots on the ground' local reporting, dozens of digital journalists have been hired in nearly every local news community and teams were reimagined to meet the changing demands of news gathering and reporting in a digital world. The Spectrum News App is a one-stop shop for local news, general-interest stories, state and local political content, and comprehensive weather reports.

The Spectrum News App is available on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

