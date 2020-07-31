Charter tacks on video, broadband and mobile subs in Q2 2020

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, the "Company" or "Charter") today reported financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Key highlights:



Second quarter total residential and SMB customer relationships1 increased by 755,000, compared to 203,000 during the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter total residential and SMB Internet customers1 increased by 850,000, compared to 258,000 during the second quarter of 2019.

Charter added 325,000 Spectrum Mobile lines in the second quarter, and as of June 30, 2020, Charter served a total of 1.7 million mobile lines.

Second quarter revenue of $11.7 billion grew by 3.1% year-over-year, driven by residential revenue growth of 4.1%, mobile revenue growth of 96.1% and SMB revenue growth of 2.0%.

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA2 of $4.5 billion grew by 7.3% year-over-year, while second quarter cable Adjusted EBITDA2 of $4.6 billion grew by 6.7% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $766 million in the second quarter, compared to $314 million during the same period last year.

Second quarter capital expenditures totaled $1.9 billion and included $125 million of mobile-related capital expenditures.

Consolidated free cash flow2 for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $1.9 billion, compared to $1.1 billion in 2019. Cable free cash flow2 totaled $2.1 billion for the second quarter of 2020, versus $1.4 billion in 2019.

During the second quarter, Charter purchased approximately 2.3 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Communications Holdings, LLC ("Charter Holdings") common units for approximately $1.2 billion.

During the second quarter of 2020, Charter's residential customer relationships grew by 751,000, while second quarter 2019 residential customer relationships grew by 164,000. As of June 30, 2020, Charter had 28.5 million residential customer relationships, with year-over-year growth of 1.7 million, or 6.5%.

Charter added 842,000 residential Internet customers in the second quarter of 2020, versus second quarter 2019 residential Internet customer net additions of 221,000. As of June 30, 2020, Charter had 26.3 million residential Internet customers, with over 85% subscribing to tiers that provided 100 Mbps or more of speed. Currently, 200 Mbps is the slowest speed offered to new Spectrum Internet customers in approximately 60% of Charter's footprint, with 100 Mbps the slowest speed offered in the remaining 40% of its footprint.

Residential video customers increased by 102,000 in the second quarter of 2020, while second quarter 2019 residential video customers decreased by 150,000. As of June 30, 2020, Charter had 15.7 million residential video customers.

During the second quarter of 2020, residential wireline voice customers increased by 38,000, while second quarter 2019 voice customers declined by 207,000. As of June 30, 2020, Charter had 9.4 million residential wireline voice customers.

Second quarter 2020 residential revenue per residential customer (excluding mobile) totaled $110.82, and declined by 1.2% compared to the prior year period, given the waiver of overdue customer balances for customers offered protection following Charter's participation in the FCC's Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Charter's Remote Education Offer, a higher percentage of non-video customers and a higher mix of lower priced video packages within Charter's video customer base, partly offset by promotional rate step-ups and rate adjustments.

During the second quarter of 2020, Charter added 325,000 mobile lines, and as of June 30, 2020, Charter served a total of 1.7 million mobile lines. Spectrum Mobile is available to all new and existing Spectrum Internet customers and runs on America's most awarded LTE network combined with Spectrum WiFi. Spectrum Mobile customers can choose one of two simple ways to pay for data, "Unlimited" for $45 a month (per line), or "By the Gig" at $14/GB, in both cases including applicable fees and taxes. Earlier this year, Spectrum Mobile launched 5G service. Customers with a $45/monthly unlimited data plan can use 5G phones to access 5G service at no additional cost in select cities nationwide.

SMB customer relationships grew by 4,000 during the second quarter of 2020, compared to growth of 39,000 during the second quarter of 2019. As of June 30, 2020, Charter had 2.0 million SMB customer relationships, with year-over-year growth of 4.1%. Enterprise PSUs grew by 1,000 during the second quarter of 2020 compared to growth of 5,000 during the second quarter of 2019. As of June 30, 2020, Charter had 270,000 enterprise PSUs, with growth of 4.9% year-over-year.

