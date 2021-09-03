Charter sets $18 hourly minimum wage, with plan for $20 in 2022

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications today announced it has reached a key milestone in its commitment to raising its minimum starting wage to $20 an hour for all employees in 2022. Virtually all current and newly hired salaried and hourly employees will now earn at least $18 an hour, including target commissions, in addition to comprehensive company-paid benefits, including medical, life and disability, education and training, and a generous retirement plan.

Charter, which established a $15 starting wage in 2018, announced in April 2020 that it would permanently raise its minimum starting wage to $20 an hour in 2022 — with annual increases of $1.50 an hour in 2020 and 2021 boosting the starting hourly wage to $16.50 and then $18, respectively. Charter's 100% U.S.-based workforce of more than 96,000 highly skilled employees reflect the diversity of the communities in which they live and work. In addition to highly competitive starting wages, these employees receive comprehensive health benefits, and for the past eight years, Charter has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage.

The company also offers employees a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible. Charter employees can also receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.

