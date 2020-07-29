Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Charter promotes two to senior sales and marketing spots

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/29/2020
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the promotions of Pattie Eliason and Sharon Peters, two members of its Sales and Marketing senior leadership team. Eliason has been named Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores and Retail, with continued leadership of Charter's retail strategy, while Peters has been elevated to Senior Vice President, Marketing, overseeing Charter's go-to-market sales and marketing strategy.

As Group Vice President in charge of Stores and Retail, Eliason oversees the re-branding and launch of 700 new and renovated Spectrum stores nationwide. In her new role as Senior Vice President, she will continue to lead Charter's stores strategy while also managing relationships with retail partners that sell Spectrum products and services, including Walmart and regional retailers like H-E-B. Eliason, who joined Charter in 2003 as the Director of Marketing and Sales, was consistently promoted throughout her career to her most recent role as Group Vice President in 2016. Prior to joining Charter, Eliason held sales and marketing roles with RCN, AT&T and Cox Communications.

Peters joined Charter in 2016 as Group Vice President of Marketing and has pioneered marketing strategies and tactics, including a search strategy for residential and business customers that is now considered a marketing best practice, as well as a best-in-class technology and reporting platform used to measure marketing effectiveness. As Senior Vice President, Peters will continue to lead all media planning, direct marketing, customer retention and engagement, mover marketing, database marketing and marketing communications efforts for Spectrum's residential and Spectrum Business products and services. Prior to joining Charter, Peters spent 19 years at Cablevision, ultimately serving as the lead marketing executive responsible for developing integrated digital, media and direct marketing strategies and plans for the Optimum brand.

Charter Communications

