Charter president and COO to retire at end of 2022

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications today announced that 35-year industry veteran and President & Chief Operating Officer John Bickham plans to retire at the end of 2022.

During this period, and in preparation for the future and Charter's continued success, the company is announcing that both Rich DiGeronimo, Chief Product and Technology Officer, and Chris Winfrey, Chief Financial Officer will take on additional responsibilities.

Effective immediately, Mr. DiGeronimo will add oversight of Spectrum Reach – Charter's advertising sales business led by Executive Vice President David Kline – to his current responsibilities of leading of the Product and Technology organization, which both develops Charter's competitive products and builds the tools and systems to support customers and employees enterprise-wide. Mr. DiGeronimo will report directly to Mr. Rutledge.

In addition to continuing as CFO, Mr. Winfrey will assume operational leadership for Sales and Marketing, and Spectrum Community Solutions overseen by Jon Hargis, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, and Adam Ray, Executive Vice President, Spectrum Community Solutions, respectively. Mr. Winfrey will report to Mr. Bickham on Operations and to Mr. Rutledge as CFO. Mr. Winfrey also will retain responsibility for Spectrum Enterprise led by Bill Archer, Executive Vice President.

Mr. Bickham will continue to oversee the Field Operations, Customer Operations, Network Operations, and FP&A and Business Planning teams led by Tom Adams, Executive Vice President, Field Operations; Cliff Hagan, Executive Vice President, Customer Operations; Magesh Srinivasan, Executive Vice President, Network Operations; and Jim Nuzzo, Executive Vice President, FP&A and Business Planning, respectively.

David Ellen, Senior Executive Vice President; Catherine Bohigian, Executive Vice President, Government Affairs; and Rick Dykhouse, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will continue to report to Mr. Rutledge.

