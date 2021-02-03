Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Charter 'not giving up' on video, CEO says

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/2/2021
Comment (0)

It's becoming fashionable for cable operators to distance themselves from pay-TV as they shift their focus to broadband, but Charter Communications is not about to go to that extreme just yet.

"We're not giving up" on video, Tom Rutledge, Charter's chairman and CEO, said today at Morgan Stanley's virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

"Television is becoming a broadband product, clearly," Rutledge said, but stressed that Charter has no plans to exit that business. Notably, Charter bucked the trend in 2020 by adding pay-TV subs, thanks to strong pull-through from massive broadband subscriber sign-ups (Charter added about 19,000 residential video subs for all of 2020). "I think live TV will continue to be sold in a linear package for a significant time."

But he does at least acknowledge that the pay-TV landscape is changing amid the rise of streaming options and the fact that many customers who still like pay-TV are being priced out of the market.

Charter, Rutledge said, is in position to manage its video relationships with customers by selling streaming packages and serving as a "storefront and an aggregator." Rutledge has recently talked up the potential of the company's IP-capable "Worldbox" as a device that can support both the legacy pay-TV world and the OTT world. Likewise, Charter's recent deals with Disney and NBCU factored in carriage and integration of the media giants' respective direct-to-consumer streaming services.

"Opportunities are there for content companies to make it good for them, and make it good for us," he said.

Rutledge noted that the proliferation of these premium streaming services can also add up and get expensive quickly, resulting in a bigger bill for consumers and potentially smaller distribution for the programmers. "That's the reality of it," he said.

Keen on network expansion

Rutledge also touted Charter's ambitious plan to expand its footprint, a plan that was recently amplified by its winnings from phase 1 of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).

While it's more costly to deploy broadband in rural areas, Charter's move there is aided financially by the RDOF subsidy and partly justified by the expectation that bringing broadband to these areas in need will result in "very high" customer penetration.

It's a complicated and expensive process, but "you can make a return," Rutledge said.

While fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) deployments are a big focus of Charter's RDOF-facing plan, Rutledge believes that Charter's HFC network, now fully upgraded to DOCSIS 3.1, has plenty of gas in the tank to handle fiber competition.

Charter has "just scratched the surface on the plant we have deployed," he said. The upstream piece of the network has lots of potential capacity through the use of "mid-split" or "high-split" upgrades that expand the amount of spectrum dedicated to the upstream, he added.

Rutledge views 5G-based fixed wireless as a potential threat, but believes operators will need to spend heavily to turn that into a true home broadband competitor and replacement service.

Rutledge was also asked if the US needs to be more aggressive with wired/wireless convergence. How that might manifest itself with respect to M&A and investment in the US "isn't fully clear," he said. "I'm not going to say we're going to buy T-Mobile or they're going to buy us."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Broadband networks case studies - Innovating the future of FTTx and HFC networks
Virtualizing the cable headend
Network Convergence - Building a smart, simple infrastructure with advanced network capabilities
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Virtualizing and Distributing the Cable Network
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 2-4, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE