Charter-NBCU deal includes Peacock's premium streaming service

NEW YORK – NBCUniversal and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced a multi-year distribution agreement for NBCUniversal's full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports content in Charter's Spectrum homes and businesses across 41 states.

Spectrum will continue to offer its subscribers NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, CNBC, E!, MSNBC, The Olympic Channel, Oxygen, Syfy, USA Network, Universal Kids, Universo, The Golf Channel, CNBC World, New England Cable News (NECN), and NBC Sports Network, as well as five of NBC's Regional Sports Networks: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Boston, and NBC Sports Chicago.

Additionally, as part of the new deal, Peacock Premium will be available for an extended free trial for Spectrum's broadband and video subscribers. Charter also intends to distribute the Peacock app via its Spectrum Guide platform in the future.

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs.

Charter Communications

NBCUniversal