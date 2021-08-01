Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Charter-NBCU deal adds lift to Peacock

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/8/2021
Comment (0)

Distribution of Peacock stands to get a temporary jolt in the wake of a new deal between Charter Communications and NBCUniversal that bakes in temporary access to the ad-supported, premium form of the recently launched streaming service.

The deal paves the way for Charter's 30 million broadband and pay-TV customers to get Peacock Premium, a version of the service that sells for $4.99 per month as a standalone, for no added cost... for a while. Per the announcement, Peacock Premium will be available to Charter video and broadband customers under an "extended free trial," but the companies did not announce the length of the trial or say whether that free trial might become permanent later. Charter also intends to distribute the Peacock app via its Spectrum Guide platform later this year.

Peacock also sells an ad-free version of the service for $9.99 per month and offers a completely free version with a heavier ad load and a smaller content library than Peacock Premium.

Comcast has already integrated Peacock on its X1 and Xfinity Flex platforms.
Comcast has already integrated Peacock on its X1 and Xfinity Flex platforms.

Financial terms weren't announced, but the new distribution agreement also gives Charter continued carriage of NBCU's full portfolio of channels, including NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, CBNC, Syfy and five NBC regional sports networks.

The agreement will provide some lift for Peacock, which launched nationally on April 15, 2020. Last month, NBCU CEO Jeff Shell announced Peacock had surpassed 26 million signups, but didn't break down that number by service tier. Shell noted that advertising is Peacock's primary revenue stream, referring to it as a "kind of next-generation broadcast network."

Peacock is one of a string of new streaming services recently launched or about to be launched by major programmers and studios, including Disney+ (73 million subs worldwide); WarnerMedia's HBO Max (12.6 million "activations" so far); ViacomCBS's Paramount+ (a successor to CBS All Access launching early next year); and Discovery+, which launched on January 4, 2021.

The new distribution deal also plays into Charter's ongoing strategy to become a super-aggregator that weaves together its own pay-TV service with OTT-delivered content. Charter, which has already integrated Netflix, cut a deal last year with The Walt Disney Company that puts the cable operator in position to tie-in Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+.

However, Charter CEO Tom Rutledge has remained wary of programmers, studios and other media companies that continue to develop and launch direct-to-consumer streaming services.

Speaking on Charter's Q3 2020 call last month, Rutledge suggested that programmers adopt a "dual content strategy" whereby they put one set of premium content on their linear TV service and another on their direct-to-consumer products.

"It's yet to be determined whether the owners of content are going to try to support both worlds or not," Rutledge said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
CommScope CTO: My 2020 predictions – direct hits and near misses By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE