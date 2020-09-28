Sign In Register
Charter IDs inaugural class of 'Spectrum Scholars'

9/28/2020
STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the 20 college juniors who will make up its inaugural class of Spectrum Scholars, the company's new, two-year educational and mentorship initiative for underrepresented students with financial need. Each student will receive a $20,000 scholarship, a Charter professional mentor and the opportunity to explore an internship with the company.

Spectrum Scholars were selected by Charter and its national nonprofit partners, The American Indian College Fund, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers), with some recipients affiliated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and Tribal Colleges (TCUs). Recipients chosen have a variety of majors including business, finance, engineering and communications and were required to maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher in order to be eligible to apply for a scholarship. The scholarship recipients will be introduced to the program via a virtual professional development series beginning on October 1. This year's Spectrum Scholars are:

  • Shaun Anderson, of Lexington, KY; Tennessee State University-Nashville, Marketing
  • Kristalyn Billips, of Jamaica, NY; Howard University, Marketing
  • Christa Cooper, of Ronan, MT; Salish Kootenai College, Business Administration
  • Kennedy Cotton, of Princeton, TX; University of North Texas, Business
  • Joshua Duarte, of Waxahachie, TX; Texas A&M University, College Station, Mechanical Engineering
  • Richard Giang, of Liberty Township, OH; The Ohio State University, New Media & Communication Technology
  • Andrew Hernandez, of Los Angeles, CA; California State University, Long Beach, Mechanical Engineering
  • Jaydin Howe, of Wapato, WA; Haskell Indian Nations University, Business Management
  • Joan Lee, of Los Alamitos, CA; University of Southern California, Urban Studies and Planning
  • Danielle Magyar, of Killeen, TX; Ilisagvik College, Business
  • Megan Nguyen, of Revere, MA; Georgetown University, Science, Technology, and Int'l Affairs
  • Ijeoma Nwankwo, of Pearland, TX; Howard University, Accounting
  • Catherine Oriel, of Glendale, CA; The George Washington University, Journalism & Mass Communication
  • Cynthia Rios, of Garner, NC; North Carolina State University, Electrical Engineering
  • Mariel Segovia, of Corona, CA; University of New Haven, Computer Science
  • Valentina Solci, of Miami, FL; The New School, Economics
  • Brie Turner, of Lithonia, GA; Howard University, Communications
  • Nicholas Valdes, of Keller, TX; Texas Tech University, Computer Engineering
  • Lana Wagner, of Browning, MT; Montana State University-Northern, Business Administration
  • Jia Min (Kelly) Zheng, of Harrison, NJ; Brandeis University, Business and Computer Science

Charter Communications

