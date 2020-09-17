Charter doubles digital education grant commitment to $1M

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it doubled its original 2020 commitment to digital education, awarding a total of $1 million in grants to organizations providing broadband education, technology and training.

In all, Charter awarded 48 Spectrum Digital Education grants to nonprofit organizations for programs such as teaching seniors digital skills, setting up technology labs, providing online classes for families that need homework and job support, and purchasing laptops for underserved groups. Additionally, Charter boosted the number of organizations the company originally planned to support this year due to increased demand for broadband training in the pandemic.

With this year's grants, Charter has surpassed its multiyear commitment to award $6 million in cash and in-kind donations to support broadband education across the company's 41-state service area. This year's recipients are from 15 states and Washington, D.C. They were chosen from 259 eligible applications. Recipients include nonprofits working to empower disadvantaged residents in towns and cities, boost small businesses in rural areas, provide computer assistance to senior citizens, and organizations that meet educational needs for children, including those experiencing homelessness and remote learning challenges. From its launch in 2017 through July 2020, Spectrum Digital Education has benefitted 41,706 individuals in 17 states and Washington, D.C.

Charter Communications