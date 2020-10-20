Charter, Cox, Comcast execs re-elected to SCTE-ISBE board

EXTON, Pa. – Charter Communications' Tom Adams, Cox Communications' Kevin Hart and Comcast's Meena Soleiman and Comcast's Aaron Weimer all were re-elected to the SCTE•ISBE board of directors for the 2020-21 term, SCTE•ISBE announced today.

Adams, executive vice president, field operations for Charter, will serve a second term as chairman, while Hart, executive vice president and chief product and technology officer for Cox Communications, will return as vice chairman. Soleiman, vice president, finance and business operations for Comcast, will continue as treasurer with Aaron Weimer, vice president, engineering, headend and XOC for Comcast Central Division, continuing to serve as secretary.

Following elections, the 2020-21 SCTE•ISBE Board of Directors conducted its first board meeting. The board will continue to serve through October of next year, at which time elections will be held in conjunction with Cable-Tec Expo 2021, Oct. 11-14, in Atlanta.

SCTE/ISBE