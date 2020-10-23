Charter, CableLabs execs on tap for SCTE/ISBE leadership program

EXTON, Pa. – Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, executive vice president and CTO of Charter Communications, and Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs, will be special guest speakers at the SCTE•ISBE-Tuck Executive Leadership Program next week, it was announced today by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE); SCTE's global brand, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE); and Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth.

McKinney will kick off the back-to-back appearances on October 26 when he speaks on innovation, the 10G platform and the industry's technology vision. Mitchko-Beale, who will discuss how leadership underpins technology success and other topics, will address the Class of 2020 on October 27. Mitchko-Beale will be the first SCTE•ISBE-Tuck alum (Class of '13) to deliver a leadership conversation at the program.

SCTE•ISBE-Tuck will be conducted virtually October 25-30. Companies with executives enrolled include: Alpha Technologies; Charter Communications; Comcast; Corning; Cox; Liberty Global; Shaw Communications; and VeEx. The program is scheduled to return to the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover, NH next year from April 25-30.

Celebrating its 10th year, the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth attracts elite professionals from across the cable industry, including senior directors, vice presidents, senior and executive vice presidents, and C-level executives. The immersive curriculum offers opportunities for intensive learning and peer interaction for executives representing service providers, technology partners, industry associations, and other organizations. Recent guest speakers have included Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO of Charter; Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast Cable and senior executive vice president of Comcast Corporation; Michael Powell, president and CEO of NCTA – The Internet and Television Association; and others.

