Channel Master teams with TiVo

CHANDLER, Ariz. – Channel Master, America's leading manufacturer of over-the-air TV solutions, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive, strategic agreement to offer TiVo's market-leading DVR technology for OTA antenna users. Both companies have been cornerstones in the evolving world of home television entertainment.

Established in 1949, Channel Master serves antenna households through its engineering and manufacturing operations, online store, OTA support center, and a national network of dealers and installers. In 2009 the digital transition caused an explosion in TV antenna sales and the cord cutting movement officially began, thrusting Channel Master into the exciting world of transitional business models in American television entertainment. First up for the partnership, Channel Master will launch the new 500GB TiVo EDGE DVR later this summer. As its most advanced device ever for home entertainment viewing, the 500GB TiVo EDGE for antenna will have all of the same functions and features of its 2TB predecessor including voice control, recommendations across both live and streaming content, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD), Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision HDR.

